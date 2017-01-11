‘Surjewala doesn’t need CISF security’

Days after Congress national spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala’s letter to the union home minister seeking CISF security, the central government Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that his fresh threat assessment did not indicate any specific threat to him from any terroritst or militant outfit and hence CISF cover for Surjewala in Delhi was not warranted.

The HC was also informed that Surjewala was a ‘Y’ (threat) category state protectee in Haryana and that at the state-level security review committee meeting held on December 8, 2016, it was decided to continue with his existing security.

On November 27 last year, Surjewala had written to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh stating that when around 50 persons, including Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab’s Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia had been granted CISF security, he should also be considered in view of threat to his life.