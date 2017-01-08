Suriname can scale up to develop as Ayurveda capital of Latin America: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said Suriname can scale up to develop as the Ayurveda capital of Latin America. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Prime Minister Modi congratulated Suriname Vice-President Michael Ashwin Adhin on his inspiring address at the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas.

Vice-President Adhin said this was his first Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas but he could already see this as an excellent platform for redefining engagement with the diaspora.

The two leaders then discussed various sectors of bilateral cooperation such as animal husbandry, agriculture, palm oil and wood processing.

Vice-President Adhin said he saw considerable potential for Ayurveda in Suriname and sought India’s help to create an eco system for Ayurveda.

PM Modi suggested that to begin with, Surinamese could enrol in courses in Indian Ayurveda Universities to learn the discipline and then scale up to develop Suriname as the Ayurveda Capital of Latin America.

He also sought Indian investment in the pharmaceuticals and mining sector in Suriname which he said could be the gateway for exports to Latin America.

Suriname is rich in minerals such as gold and bauxite.

Vice-President Adhin sought an early meeting of the Joint Commission to take forward bilateral cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed global issues such as UN reform.

Vice-President Adhin reaffirmed Suriname’s support for India as a permanent member of an expanded UN Security Council.