Surgical strikes can be repeated if necessary, Army Chief Bipin Rawat warns Pakistan

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Monday said the surgical strike conducted by the Indian army across the

LoC last year could be repeated, if necessary, according to news agency ANI. Rawat warned Pakistan saying, “Surgical Strikes were a message we communicated, if required, if the adversary does not behave and if we have to continue with these kinds of activities we will continue but there are other ways of doing these, it need not take the same form.”

As per a PTI report, Rawat said, “Terrorists will keep coming because the (terror) camps are operational there

(across the LoC). Even we are ready. We will keep receiving them (infiltrators) to dispatch them two-and-a-half feet below the ground.”

The army chief’s reactions came in the wake of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistan even after nearly a year since the Army’s Special Forces carried out “surgical strikes” on terror launch pads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He was speaking at the launch of a book ‘India’s Most Fearless’.

Earlier on Sunday, two soldiers were injured as Pakistani troops opened fire at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. Since the surgical strikes that took place on the morning of September 29, 2016, more than 170 militants have been killed, both in the Kashmir Valley and on the LoC. Ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. According to figures by the Indian Army,

Ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops have increased sharply this year. According to figures by the Indian Army, until August 1, there have been 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army, while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year.

Hundreds of families dwelling near the border have also been forced to flee their homes due to the Pakistani firing and shelling and take shelter at camps set up by the government.

(With PTI inputs)

