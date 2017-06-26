Surgical strikes proved that India can defend itself, ensure security: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always followed the path of development within the confines of the global order and rule of law. (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has always followed the path of development within the confines of the global order and rule of law. (PTI)

Heaping praise on India’s military prowess, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the country can defend itself and has convinced the world that the menace of terrorism needs to be eliminated. Speaking about India’s surgical strikes on terror launch pads across the LoC last year after the Uri attack, the Prime Minister said that these strikes were proof that the nation can stand up in its own defense when needed. Speaking at a community reception at the Ritz Carlton in Tysons Corner, Virginia, Modi said:”When India talked of terrorism 20 years back, many in the world said it was a law and order problem and didn’t understand it. Now terrorists have explained terrorism to them so we don’t have to.”

Highlighting the achievements of the NDA government in the last three years, Modi added: “When India conducted surgical strikes the world experienced our power and realised that India practices restrain but can show power when needed.” He stated that India has been a victim of terrorism but “we have succeeded in conveying to the world the deleterious effects of terrorism on India.”

Taking an apparent dig at neighbour China, the Prime Minister asserted that India believed in following the world order and will never achieve its goals by not following the global rules.He also said that the country has always followed the path of development within the confines of the global order and rule of law. In what could be an apparent reference to China’s assertiveness in the South China Sea, Modi noted that following the global rules has always been India’s tradition and culture.He also promised to the Indian American community that he will fulfil their dreams of India’s development.

Modi also pointed out that he has been relentlessly working towards fast-tracking India’s development, adding that there was no scope for corrupt and dishonest since Indians hate corruption. He added that his government is determined to address the menace of corruption. Boasting that there has been not even a single allegation of corruption levelled against his government since it came to power, Modi said that his government is using technology to develop a system where honesty is the common practice. The Prime Minister stated that technology plays a great role in keeping a check on corruption and said: “”The results are there for all to see.”

Talking about India’s development goals, the Prime Minister further said that his government is focused on setting high standards of development and setting the global benchmark. He also noted that infrastructure is essential for sustainable development. Praising the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Sushma Swaraj for giving a human face to diplomacy and effective use of social media in good governance, Modi said:”MEA is one ministry of the government which has demonstrated through the use of social media, for the first time, that it cares for poorest of Indians.” He also assured the Indian-Americans that the Indian Embassy will always find a solution to any problem faced by them.

