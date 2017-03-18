Surgical strike after ‘specific, very definite’ inputs, govt rejects defence budget ‘cut’

Defence Minister Jaitley with Cabinet colleague Naqvi and SAD MP Naresh Gujral outside Parliament on Friday. Express Photo/ Anil Sharma Defence Minister Jaitley with Cabinet colleague Naqvi and SAD MP Naresh Gujral outside Parliament on Friday. Express Photo/ Anil Sharma

The “surgical strike” on terror launchpads across the Line of Control in Kashmir was carried out after “specific and very definite” inputs on possible attacks on the country, the government said in the Lok Sabha on Friday. The strikes were carried out last year with absolute precision and the targets were completely destroyed with no casualty being suffered by Indian forces, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said while replying to the debate on the Defence budget.

He said, “When we received the specific and very definite inputs across the border that there were several terrorist teams positioned at the launch pads, ready to carry out a strike in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of country…our Army conducted a surgical strike with precision without causing any casualty on our side, but causing destruction of terrorists and people supporting them.” Bhamre said that in 2016 and 2015 there were 228 and 152 ceasefire violations, respectively, by Pakistan. In 2016, 27 infiltration bids were stopped, leaving 37 terrorists dead, he added.

On the Opposition’s charge that defence budget in proportion to GDP has come down, Bhamre said it may not always be proper to consider defence spending in terms of economic output. He said spending decreases as a percentage of GDP if the economy grows at a faster pace but that does not mean the level of spending has fallen or has become inadequate. Earlier, intervening in the debate, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley said the armed forces are fully prepared to deal with any threat to the country.

Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia had accused the government of cutting defence spend with respect to its share of the GDP. He also alleged that the government was not meeting the financial requirement of the three forces meant for their much-needed modernisation. “Our Army is not getting new weapons. The budget for them is not adequate, and still all of it is not being spent,” Scindia said. “Rs 7,000 crore of capital expenditure has been returned and Rs 13,000 crore was returned in the preceding year.” Jaitley rejected the charge, saying the government had signed 147 procurement contracts worth more than Rs 2.96 lakh crore in three years. He cited contracts to procure weapons and equipment for all three wings of the forces — 155-mm ultra-light Howitzer guns and Brahmos missiles for the Army, deep sea rescue missions for the Navy, and Apache attack helicopters for the Air Force.

“This impression should not go that procurement is not happening,” he said, adding that the matter of preparedness of defence forces should be bipartisan. Jaitley also rejected the charge that the ‘Make in India’ scheme had “failed” in the defence sector. He said 134 proposals worth more than Rs 4.45 lakh crore were signed.

