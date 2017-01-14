Surgeon shot dead in Allahabad hospital

Police outside the hospital in Allahabad on Friday. PTI Photo Police outside the hospital in Allahabad on Friday. PTI Photo

LEADING surgeon and owner of Allahabad-based Jeevan Jyoti Hospital, Dr Ashwani Kumar Bansal (62), was shot dead by unidentified shooters while he was examining a patient, in Keedganj police station area late on Thursday evening.

Dr Bansal died around midnight on Thursday after battling for his life for close to one-and-a-half hours, SHO, Keedganj police station, Santosh Kumar Tyagi said. Following this, doctors here organised protests on Friday to press their demand for adequate security.

While the motive behind the murder is not yet clear, police suspect old enmity as a possible reason. The Special Task Force (STF) has been deployed to investigate the case.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Allahabad, Shalabh Mathur said: “CCTV footage of the hospital suggests that there were two attackers. They had covered their faces and used a corridor where CCTV wasn’t working to enter the hospital.”

Meanwhile, OPDs at most private hospitals and nursing homes across the city were affected as specialists were busy taking part in an emergency meeting convened by the Allahabad Medical Association (AMA).

Speaking to reporters before the meeting, AMA president Alok Misra said: “The medical fraternity is saddened over the demise of an accomplished surgeon, and angered over the audacity of the attack. Doctors must unite now and put pressure on the administration so that the culprits are caught, and effective measures are taken to prevent such instances in the future.”