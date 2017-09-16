Only in Express
  • ‘Vehicle owners not starving, can afford to pay’: Union minister K J Alphons justifies fuel price hike

‘Vehicle owners not starving, can afford to pay’: Union minister K J Alphons justifies fuel price hike

The newly-inducted minister added that the government is focused on the welfare of the downtrodden, which costs "enormous amounts of money", and therefore the people who can afford to pay will be taxed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2017 4:31 pm
Fuel prices, Alphons Kannanthanam, Kerala Tourism Minister, Union Minister of fuel prices, Fuel prices tax, India news, Indian Express Union Minister for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam (PTI Photo)
Related News

In light of the surge in fuel prices, newly-inducted Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam on Saturday said those who can afford to pay should do so, reported news wire ANI. The Kerala-based minister added that the tax collected from petroleum will be used to focus on the welfare of the downtrodden, which costs “enormous amounts of money”.

“Who buys petrol? Somebody who has a car, bike; certainly he is not starving. Somebody who can afford to pay, has to pay,” the Tourism Minister said. “It is going to cost an enormous amount of money. So we are going to tax people who can afford to pay.”

“The government is here for the welfare of the downtrodden. We will ensure every village is electrified and toilets and houses are built,” Kannanthanam added, reported ANI.

Read | Here’s why there is a sharp surge in petrol, diesel prices

On June 16, the Centre introduced its “dynamic” pricing model, leading to a surge in petrol and diesel prices. As prices reached their highest in nearly three years, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was forced to reiterate on Wednesday that the government the government does not plan to intervene to control prices.

Meanwhile, Kannanthanam also said the Centre has sanctioned several tourism-related projects in the state, which will be initiated after the on-going ones are completed. He has asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to ensure the incomplete ones are finished in a time-bound manner.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. M
    master
    Sep 16, 2017 at 4:39 pm
    Another joker has joined the circus, any doing well!
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. E
      Eve Fernandez
      Sep 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm
      Such arrogance!
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. H
        Hari Nair
        Sep 16, 2017 at 4:21 pm
        Reminds me of a similar remark by minister telcom minister C M Stephen nearly 40 years back. He said people who have complaints on telephone services are welcome to return the connection. Incidentally, both are from Kerala.....
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. B
          Bharat
          Sep 16, 2017 at 4:18 pm
          Everyone want to enjoy on tax money having good suits and Bandi on every trip. Each trip cost millions. Our leaders are in need of more money so GST at higher rate petrol at higher rate. Rest there is socialism to become equal with no money left to them except adani and ambani
          (0)(0)
          Reply
          1. J
            jew
            Sep 16, 2017 at 4:06 pm
            Jaguar for the speaker is for the downtrodden!!?
            (0)(0)
            Reply
            1. Load More Comments
            Most Read
            Best of Express
            Buzzing Now
            Top News
            Sep 16: Latest News