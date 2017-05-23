Suresh Prabhu’s flight arrives late, Tejas Express’s inaugural ride delayed

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flags off the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express. Nirmal Harindran Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu flags off the Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express. Nirmal Harindran

THE inaugural ride of the premium luxury train Tejas Express from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) to Karmali in Goa on Monday afternoon was delayed by almost 45 minutes. Delay in the arrival of Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu at the inaugural function postponed the train’s departure. A technical discrepancy in one of the flights at the Mumbai airport delayed the arrival of the Union minister. The CST-Karmali Tejas Express was scheduled to depart at 3.25 pm from CST after Prabhu would have inaugurated it from Yogi Sabagruha Hall, Dadar, through video-conferencing.

The train’s journey, however, commenced around 4.10 pm.

“I was at Kudal yesterday for a different function. While coming, my flight was delayed today due to congestion of flights at the Mumbai airport caused by an emergency landing of the Mumbai-Bhubaneswar Air India flight,” Prabhu said. His flight from Goa airport was delayed by almost half an hour and reached Mumbai airport at 3.30 pm.

Passengers expressed disappointment over the delay. “It may be the premium rake of the railways but a delay in departure of the first train itself proves requirement of corrective measures,” Priya Mitul, commuter in the express said.

The train, which has a passenger capacity of 992 seats, saw occupancy of 450 seats for its inaugural ride till Karmali. Around 656 seats were booked for its first return journey on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the inaugural function was not devoid of political potshots with Shiv Sena leaders present at the event.

“Though Tejas Express is an ambitious train, it has been scheduled very early at 5 am. The departure time could be pushed ahead. More halts including Chiplun and Kankavali could be added,” Arvind Sawant, MP and Sena leader said.

Sawant added that MLAs would not refuse funds for completion of certain passenger amenities for railways if need be. “Railways complain of lack of funds when it comes to improvisation of services. We are ready to financially aid in order to ensure these facilities to be developed sooner,” he added.

“It has been three years since any work on the promised Thakurli railway station has been undertaken. We also demand that more trains on the Central Railway be converted to 15-coach rakes to add passenger capacity,” Shrikanth Shinde, Sena MP, said.

Prabhu said, “16 percent of the railway network connects 65 percent of traffic. While tall claims were made by earlier governments to improve the situation, no effort was seen. We have tried to invest adequate funds in infrastructure required for the city and state,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now