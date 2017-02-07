Suresh Prabhu to launch redevelopment of railway stations through video conferencing

Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (PTI File Photo) Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (PTI File Photo)

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu will launch the process of redevelopment of 23 railway stations, including Kozhikode, in the first phase through video conferencing at Delhi tomorrow, Southern Railways said.

Indian Railways plans to modernise 400 Railway stations throughout the country and Kozhikode is the only railway station from Kerala to figure in the list of 23 selected stations, a release from the PRO, Southern Railways, said.

The launch function will be telecast live at the Office of the Divisional Railway Manager, Palakkad after which the DRM will address the gathering along with other Divisional Officers, the release added.