Suresh Prabhu to launch free wi-fi facility at 28 stations in Konkan

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate the free wi-fi facility at 28 stations of Konkan Railway on Sunday, an official said today. “We have tied-up with Maharashtra’s leading broadband and internet service provider company Joister, which will provide free wi-fi hotspots at 28 stations on the Konkan Railway network and Railway minister Suresh Prabhu will inaugurate this facility on May 21,” the official said.

“The move will help commuters of Konkan Railway and tourists to access essential information available on the internet. They will be able to use their time productively while waiting for the trains,” the official added.

The wi-fi service will be provided at stations located between Kolad and Madure, the official said adding that Prabhu will launch the services from Kudal railway station. Giving details about the service, Nikunj Kampani, CMD of Joister Infoserve said, “Konkan Railway has tied up with us to provide with 2 mbps, 24 hours free wi-fi service and it will cover the station entrance and the surrounding area with unlimited data download.”

As part of the government’s ‘Digital India’ campaign, Joister has so far set up total 700 free wi-fi hotspots in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Satara and Solapur, he said. “Recently, Maharashtra police department gave its consent to us to set up free wi-fi services in Solapur, Konkan, Pune and Satara police stations, as well as in the offices of senior police officials,” Kampani said.

