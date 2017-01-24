Suresh Prabhu orders investigation after man dies in Vadodara mishap

Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees. Shah Rukh Khan was riding the August Kranti Express from Mumbai to Delhi to promote his upcoming film, Raees.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has instructed the Director General, Railway Protection Force (RPF) to investigate and ‘take stern action’ if there was any lapse in security at the Vadodara Railway Station on Monday when a man died in a crowd during actor Shah Rukh Khan’s movie promotion tour.

The actor, who was travelling from Mumbai to Delhi via the August Kranti Express to promote his upcoming film ‘Raees’, was at Vadodara Monday evening when a crowd that had come to get a glimpse of the actor went berserk. Farheed Khan Pathan, a local politician from Vadodara who was among the crowd at the platform, suffered a cardiac arrest and died on way to the hospital. The deceased was a friend of a journalist who was travelling in the same train and had come to meet her. Two other cops, who were trying to control the crowd, were injured in the process.

“One of our colleagues was traveling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Vadodara. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one on a trip like this, it saddens us all. On behalf of everyone, our prayers and blessings are with the whole family. She has reached there. I just spoke to her. I think the burial is in an hour or half hour. We have some of our people with the family members there. Hopefully God will bless her soon,” Shah Rukh told reporters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in Delhi.

