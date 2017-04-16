Suresh Prabhu flags off trial run of ‘vistadome’ coaches, shares photographs

The view from inside vistadome coach. (Source: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter) The view from inside vistadome coach. (Source: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, on Sunday, flagged off the trial run of the new ‘vistadome’ coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku. The minister was in Visakhapatnam where he also laid the foundation of Mechanised Laundry under BOOT Model.

In a series of tweets, Prabhu shared the unique features and photographs of the vistadome coaches. Distinct features like the glass roof inside these new coaches will now allows the commuters to enjoy the outside view.

The view from the outside. (Source: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter) The view from the outside. (Source: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

The glass roof comes with an electronically controlled opalescence which can be made transparent to get an outside view. Also, the coaches will be equipped with LED lights, rotatable seats and GPS-based information system.

(Source: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter) (Source: Suresh Prabhu/Twitter)

“The vistadome coaches’ unique offering which will enable tourists to enjoy scenic beauty not only at destination but also along the journey,” the railways minister said in a tweet.

The coaches will also have added features like observation lounge and infotainment system. For the differently abled, there are facilities like wide side doors and auto sliding compartment doors.

