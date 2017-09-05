Suresh Prabhu cleared tracks, will continue to run on those: Piyush Goyal

Suresh Prabhu with new Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. PTI Suresh Prabhu with new Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in New Delhi. PTI

Showering praise on his predecessor, new Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said he would follow on the track already laid out by Suresh Prabhu, who he replaced in Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle. With Prabhu, the new Commerce and Industry Minister, by his side at the minister’s chamber in Rail Bhavan, Goyal called him his “mentor” and “elder brother”.

“In terms of investments in the past three years, and things like passenger amenities and growth in railways, Prabhu has created the roadmap for the future. He has cleared the tracks. My colleagues and I will continue to run on those tracks,” Goyal said. In fact, the huge ongoing exercise for capacity augmentation in tracks and network expansion, whose seeds were sown during Prabhu’s time, will start showing results in a year or so, with a much-needed push in execution, the minister said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App