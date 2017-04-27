Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu bats for waterless toilets

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Express File Photo) Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Express File Photo)

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Thursday called for developing waterless toilets to address the issue of water scarcity.

He also advocated for a concerted awareness camapign to educate people about the proper way of using toilets and not leave them dirty after use.

“Sanitation and water go hand in hand. There are many in the country who do not have access to clean water and toilet,” Prabhu said in an event organised by FICCI.

Seeking technology intervention, he said scientific minds should come together to develop waterless and odourless toilets.

Railways has earmarked Rs 50 cr for the promotion of the innovation.

“All our coaches will be equipped with bio-toilets in the next two years and we have developed bio-vacuum toilet as a pilot project,” he said.

Referring to initiatives launched for cleanliness at rail premises, he said “We have launched Swachh Rail, Swachh Bharat campaign and two routes have become green rail corridors as all trains passing on these corridors are equipped with bio-toilets.”

The said routes are: 141-km-long Okha-Kanalus rail route and the 34-km-long Porbandar-Wansjaliya section in Gujarat.

About 29 trains consisting of nearly 700 coaches have been provided with bio-toilets to prevent open discharge on the tracks, the minister said.

Appealing industry, NGOs, and other institutions, he said all can come together to adopt toilets and its maintainance to make Swachh Bharat campaign a success.

