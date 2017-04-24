Surendranagar: Attacked and robbed, doctor supects role of IS sleeper cell

A doctor who was allegedly attacked in Surendranagar Friday night apprehended role of an Islamic State (IS) sleeper cell behind the assault, and claimed that he had received a letter purportedly from the extremist outfit a month ago.

Dr Mukesh Shukla was allegedly attacked by three men when he was returning home from his office in Ghughri Park area. In his complaint, the doctor stated the men sprayed some chemical on his face and robbed him of a pen drive and Rs 24,000 cash. Based on the complaint, B Division police station have filed an FIR against three unidentified men for robbery and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

While police have made no headway in the probe so far, the doctor suspected that the IS could be behind the attack. “On March 20, I found a folded piece of paper in my residential compound. It was written in Arabic and demanded that I hand over my research data to the IS. While the letter was not posted, I suspect some member of a sleeper cell of the terror group could have thrown it in my residence. My suspicion is reinforced by the fact that the three men who assaulted me took away my pen drive containing data of my research on anti-HIV drug. Their motive could be sell that data and make money,” Dr Shukla told The Indian Express on Sunday.

He claimed to hold a doctorate in alternative medicines from Institute of Alternative Medicines, Kolkata. The 68-year-old doctor said he had received US patent for his anti-HIV drug in 2013.

“Recently, two men were held for their alleged links with the IS and one of them was also planning attack in Chotila. This makes me believe that some sleeper cell could be behind the letter and the subsequent attack,” he said.

Around 10 days after he received the purported letter and met the SP of Surendranagar, he was provided police protection. He was robbed minutes after the unarmed police constable in his security left. SP Deepak Meghani said, “We are probing the twin incidents from all angles.”

The Gujarat ATS had arrested Vaseem Ramodia of Rajkot and and his younger Naeem from Bhavnagar on February 26 for allegedly planning terror attacks in Saurashtra by drawing inspiration from the IS.

