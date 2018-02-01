  • Associate Sponsor
Surendra Kumar new Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha

Kumar, a 1993 batch IAS officer is currently serving as the principal secretary in ST and SC Welfare Department with additional charge as the Principal Secretary of Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department of Odisha government.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed senior IAS officer Surendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. Kumar will replace D N Gupta. The Odisha government has been informed about the appointment of Kumar as the CEO in a gazette notification.

Earlier last week, the ECI had sought names of three senior IAS officers for the appointment of CEO. The state government had recommended three names – Surendra Kumar, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare secretary Vir Vikram Yadav and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (northern division) DV Swami.

