Surendra Kumar new Chief Electoral Officer of Odisha

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed senior IAS officer Surendra Kumar as the new Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Odisha. Kumar will replace D N Gupta. The Odisha government has been informed about the appointment of Kumar as the CEO in a gazette notification.
Kumar, a 1993 batch IAS officer is currently serving as the principal secretary in ST and SC Welfare Department with additional charge as the Principal Secretary of Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Department of Odisha government.
Earlier last week, the ECI had sought names of three senior IAS officers for the appointment of CEO. The state government had recommended three names – Surendra Kumar, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare secretary Vir Vikram Yadav and Revenue Divisional Commissioner (northern division) DV Swami.
