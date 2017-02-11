Surat: Tribals protest BJP adivasi yatra

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. (File Photo)

A group of tribals backed by JD (U) and Adivasi Hit Rakshak Samiti on Friday held a protest against BJP’s Adivasi Vikas Gaurav Yatra in Surat’s Mangrol taluka, the Assembly constituency of forest minister Ganpat Vasawa. About 14 protesters, including a retired IAS officer, were detained by police. The yatra, which was flagged off by CM Vijay Rupani on February 7 at Unai in Navsari district, reached Wadi village of Mangrol on Friday afternoon. A public meeting was too organised there by local BJP leaders at Sahara ground, near the house of Vasawa. When BJP leaders were addressing a gathering, around 25 tribals — all members of JD(U) and Adivasi Hit Rakshak Samithi — assembled outside the pandal with banners and demanding jobs and rights over forest land.

Police reached the spot and detained some protesters. DySP A B Vataliya said, “We detained 14 people and they were freed in the evening. The situation is under control.” Founder of the Samiti ex-IAS officer Jagatsinh Vasawa said, “The forest land issue of tribals is still pending.”