Surat teen cricketer drowns in Lanka resort pool

A 13-year-old cricketer from Surat, who had gone to Sri Lanka to play an under-17 club tournament, drowned in a swimming pool at Villa Palma beach resort in Pamunugama near Colombo on Tuesday. His family members have left for Mumbai to receive the body. Narendra Sodha reportedly drowned on Tuesday. He was rushed to the local Pamunugama Hospital where he died, police said. His body was later taken to Ragama hospital in Colombo for a post-mortem.

According to sources, Narendra, a resident of Godadara area in Surat city, was part of an 18-member team from Maitri Cricket Coaching Academy for a Sri Lanka India FC XI Tour. The team left on September 3 and was likely to return on September 10.

According to a PTI report, Narendra and two of his team members had gone to the pool against the orders of the team management. Sources said that Indian embassy officials in Sri Lanka had made arrangements for sending the body and other cricketers back to India on Thursday.

