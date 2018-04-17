Surat rape-murder: To identify girl, police put up posters on trains to West Bengal, Odisha

At a march to protest against incident, in Ahmedabad. (Javed Raja) At a march to protest against incident, in Ahmedabad. (Javed Raja)

In a bid to identify the minor girl, whose body was found in Surat’s Pandesara area 10 days ago, Gujarat Police have put up notices on trains going to West Bengal and Odisha. A senior police officer said the clothes on the body suggested that she could be from Bengal or Odisha.

The notices announce a reward of Rs 20,000 to the informer.

Postmortem examination on the body, which bore 86 injury marks, has concluded that the girl, believed to be aged between nine and 11 years, was raped before being strangulated to death.

“We have pasted banners and leaflets in Odia, Bengali, Hindi, Gujarati and English. They have been pasted on trains going to Bengal and Odisha and also in localities of Surat where migrant population lives,” ACP (F Division) R D Faldu said.

“We are looking into all the possibilities to solve the case. Looking at the girl’s clothes, we suspect that she might be from Bengal or Odisha from where girls are brought here to work as maids. We have matched photos of 8,000 missing girls with the victim, but have not got any success so far. The clothes which she wore had no tag. We are also taking the help of Ahmedabad Crime Branch in cracking the case,” ACP (Surat city) R R Sarvaiya said.

An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons under sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (rape) of IPC and under the POCSO Act.

