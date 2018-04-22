Surat rape-murder: Police get custody of main accused

On Friday, Harsh Gujjar was arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch and brought to Ahmedabad before being handed over to Surat police on Saturday. On Friday, Harsh Gujjar was arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch and brought to Ahmedabad before being handed over to Surat police on Saturday.

A day after the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested the main accused from Sawai Madhopur district in neighbouring Rajasthan in connection with the rape and murder of a minor girl, the Surat police on Saturday got his custody for further interrogation.

On Friday, Harsh Gujjar was arrested by Ahmedabad crime branch and brought to Ahmedabad before being handed over to Surat police on Saturday. Surat Crime Branch is probing the case of the rape and murder of the 11-year-old victim, whose body with 86 injury marks was found in Pandesara in Surat on April 6. The police also suspect Harsh Gujjar’s involvement in the murder of the victim’s mother.

While reports of a DNA test are awaited to confirm the relationship between the victim and a woman, whose body was also found in the Pandesara area of Surat on April 9, three days after the police recovered the brutalised body of the minor, officials said that the mother and daughter, who hail from Sawai Madhopur, had moved to Surat after Diwali last year.

ALSO READ | Surat rape-murder case: Three detained, police say girl’s mother also dead

According to the police, Harsh Gujjar, a civil contractor, had paid Rs 35,000 to “buy” the woman and her child as labourers. Police said the woman was physically tortured by her husband and had separated from him.

A police official said, “The woman and her daughter were staying in Delhi with her husband, who was an alcoholic. The woman used to work as a labourer. Her husband would take away her earnings and beat her if she refused to part with the money. Fed up of the regular physical torture, she decided to separate and came to Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur district.”

Earlier, the Surat police had picked up Harisingh Gujjar, the elder brother of Harsh Gujjar, and two other suspects — identified as Nareshsingh Gujjar and his brother Amarsingh Gujjar — for questioning. The police are on the lookout for one Mukesh Gujjar, who is alleged to have brought the woman and her daughter to Harsh in Gangapur.

Officials said that during the investigation, the accused revealed that Harsh had a troubled married life and decided to keep the woman and her daughter in Surat as employees. He also allegedly established an illicit relationship with the woman. According to the police, Harsh and the woman had a showdown when she demanded money for her expenditure.

Police claimed that the minor girl had witnessed the murder of her mother at the hands of Harsh after which she was also killed.

Surat police Commissioner Satish Sharma said, “We have created a separate team to interrogate Harsh Gujjar. We have a list of questions which we will put before him. We will first try to find out the identity of the deceased woman and her daughter and later we will probe to find out the motive behind the murder and find out if others are involved. We have also carried out DNA test of the minor to find out if the unidentified woman is her mother or not. We will get the report today.”

J K Bhatt, Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad Crime, said, “We have taken the statements of Harsh and have handed over his custody to Surat police. At present, we cannot disclose the details as the investigation is being done by the Surat police.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App