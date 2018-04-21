Surat rape-murder case: Three detained, police say girl’s mother also dead

People protest against rape incidents, seek capital punishment, in Ahmedabad. (Javed Raja/File Photo) People protest against rape incidents, seek capital punishment, in Ahmedabad. (Javed Raja/File Photo)

IN A fresh breakthrough in the rape and murder of a minor girl, whose body with 86 injury marks was found near a playground in Pandesara area of Surat on April 6, the police on Friday said that they have detained three persons, including one from Sawai Madhopur district in neighbouring Rajasthan.

The police have also initiated a probe to ascertain if the body of a woman, which was found in the same locality in the same period, was that of the girl’s mother.

Primary leads indicated that the prime accused Harsh Gujjar, a civil contractor detained from Rajasthan, had paid Rs 35,000 to “buy” the woman and her child as labourers, said police sources.

The breakthrough in the probe has set aside the claims of a man from Andhra Pradesh. who had said that the dead girl was his daughter, who had gone missing in October last year.

According to the Surat Crime Branch, which is probing the case along with Ahmedabad Crime Branch, the breakthrough came from CCTV footage which showed that on the night of April 5, two cars had passed through the spot from where the girl’s body was found the next morning.

On questioning, the owner of the Chevrolet Spark broke down and confessed that his car had been used in disposing of the body of the girl, said police. The car owner led the police to one more youth, who revealed that the main conspirator of the crime was Harsh Gujjar.

Police sources said Gujjar had a quarrel with his wife after she learnt that he had a kept woman in a room and had allegedly entered into an illicit relationship with her. Police suspect that a quarrel between Gujjar and the woman led to the twin murders.

