Surat rape-murder: Police add human trafficking clause to case, hunt for two men

As Surat police try to establish the identity of a girl and a woman whose bodies was found from Pandesara earlier this month, they have started probing the case related to human trafficking, and as such relevant sections of the penal law have been added to the case. Meanwhile, a magisterial court sent Harsh Gujjar, the prime accused in the rape and murder of the minor girl whose brutalised body was found on April 6, to police remand till May 3. Harsh (27) was arrested from Gangapur city in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan.

While police are questioning three suspects, they are looking for two more suspects — Mukesh Gujjar and Kuldeep Gujjar — who they think know the real identity of the deceased girl and the woman. According to the police, Harsh had “bought” the two victims from Kuldeep and Mukesh for Rs 35,000.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma on Sunday said that they have identified another accused. “We have identified other accused who were involved in murder of both mother and daughter along with Harsh Gujjar. Our police teams are there in different districts in Rajasthan to catch the other accused,” he said.

With the DNA report of the two victims — which would help to know whether the two victims were related — is still awaited, sources said that a team of police officers have left for Delhi to find out the identity of the deceased woman and daughter. Police are also probing the role of Harsh Gujjar’s wife in the murder of the girl.

According to sources in the Surat Crime Branch Harsh during interrogation told the police that the woman and her daughter were staying at a separate house on rent, and their financial needs were taken care by Kuldeep Gujjar of Ganganagar city in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan. Kuldeep’s wife learnt about her husband’s alleged “illicit” relationship with the woman and she started quarreling with him and warned him to put an end to the relationship, police sources said. Fed up with regular quarrels with his wife, Kuldeep allegedly told Mukesh to find someone who can financially support both mother and daughter and give them a place to stay.

Mukesh came in contact with his friend Harsh Gujjar and told him about the woman-daughter duo. Harsh allegedly agreed to keep the woman and her daughter for Rs 35,000. The woman and the girl were then brought to Surat after Diwali last year, and kept in a room where Harsh was providing financial help. He also allowed her to work as a labourer at a construction site. He also allegedly developed illicit relationship with the woman.

However, Harsh’s wife also learnt about his alleged relationship with the woman and started quarrelling with him. Tired of it, Harsh killed the woman and Harsh disposed her dead body in Pandesara, said sources. “The deceased minor girl had seen the murder of her mother… After the murder of her mother, Harsh took the girl to his house and made false stories about the girl’s parents and told her that she would stay there in the house for few days… The minor girl was not under control of Harsh and his wife, even after their physical torture. Finally, Harsh decided to eliminate her also,” Sharma said.

