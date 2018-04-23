Surat rape-murder case: Amending laws not enough, stopping rapes is important, says Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel with Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh at a protest against rape incidents in Danilimda, Sunday. Javed Raja Hardik Patel with Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh at a protest against rape incidents in Danilimda, Sunday. Javed Raja

CONTINUING With his protests against the recent cases of rapes of minors in Kathua, Unnao and Surat, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel on Sunday said that till the time, women in the country live with dignity and safety, all the laws are of no use.

Addressing protesters at Danilimda here following the Centre promulgating an ordinance for death penalty to those convicted to raping children below 12 years, Hardik said, “We should understand that as long as we take up this cause, new laws will be enforced. But the question is not to make such laws or punish the accused, but to ensure that the next time this is not repeated. We should work for that and till we do not move forward for this cause, many girls will be raped.”

Questioning the Surat and Unnao rape cases, he said that it was not highlighted the way the Kathua case was. “Why the Surat rape case is not highlighted when yesterday it was confirmed by the police that her mother was also brutally raped and murdered. Also, if we would have fought the same way for the Unnao case as we did in Kathua, then I believe that we would have taken this fight far away,” he added.

He also urged the parents to send their daughters to learn martial arts. “When our daughters and sisters wake up in the morning and go to tuition, school, to eat gol-gappas or to a new dance class, we should also understand that they should also go to karate classes and take responsibility of self protection,” he said.

Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh, who also took part in the protest, attributed the amendment in rape laws to public pressure. “This fight is not about Hindu and Muslim, but how everyone who believe in law, unity and Constitution has come together for justice and truth,” he said.

