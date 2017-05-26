Surat rape case: Court allows in-camera trial in Asaram case

Asaram is currently lodged in Jodhpur prison. (File photo) Asaram is currently lodged in Jodhpur prison. (File photo)

In view of threats to witnesses, a district court in Gandhinagar on Thursday started in-camera trial in a rape case against self-styled “godman” Asaram. The court’s order came on an application moved by the prosecution, stating that in order to protect witnesses the trial should be held in private. “From now on, the witnesses will be examined in-camera owing to the risk to their life,” the court held.

Prosecution lawyers argued that the courtroom remains crowded with “all kinds of people” and the witnesses may get influenced. At around noon, at the entrance of the Gandhinagar district court, some of the followers of Asaram were offering sherbet to the passersby.

The application stated, “The case is at the stage of evidence and after that important witnesses will be examined. Considering the seriousness of this case and security of the witnesses, it is important in the interest of justice to allow the proceedings in-camera so that the witnesses can freely tell the truth before the court.”

Following a brief hearing, district court judge A N Joshi allowed the application and ordered to let the proceedings be conducted in private. Earlier, defence lawyers B M Gupta and Chandrashekar Gupta, appearing for Asaram and others, opposed the application. They requested that two persons from Asaram’s “legal department” be allowed to sit in the court to assist them. However, the court denied the request.

In this case, Asaram, his wife Lakshmi, daughter Bharti and four women followers — Dhruvben, Nirmala, Jassi and Meera — have been chargesheeted for allegedly hatching a conspiracy, illegal confinement and rape of one of the two Surat-based sisters. Asaram’s son Narayan Sai is accused of raping the other sister.

The charges against Asaram were framed in March last year. Asaram is currently lodged in Jodhpur prison in Rajasthan and facing trial in another rape case. In Gandhinagar, the trial is conducted through video conference. In the past, after arrest of Asaram, scores of witnesses, including eye witnesses, who testified against the “godman” were killed allegedly attacked and killed by his followers.

