Surat: On thief’s promise, farmer waits before going to cops

A farmer from Gujarat’s Surat waited for a month to report theft of gold worth Rs 1.20 lakh, hoping the thief would keep his promise of returning the valuables. Chetan Patel had discovered a note with the promise a day after he found the gold had been stolen from his house upon returning from a wedding along with his wife on February 22. “I have taken the gold ornaments, please do not blame your housemaid. I will return them after some days,” the note in Gujarati read. Patel decided to wait, thinking the thief would make good his pledge. But the thief did not, prompting Patel to file a police complaint on Thursday. Patel said that there was no cash in the almirah from where the gold ornaments were stolen.

“My wife used to put gold ornaments in a locker of an almirah and she kept the keys under a mattress,’’ Patel said. “We had a domestic help named Ravina for the last one year. She recently left the job. We suspect that somebody might have entered my house from the terrace… he knew that the almirah and locker keys were lying under the mattress and committed the theft.’’ Patel said that his wife talked to the help, who worked from morning until afternoon, but she denied having taken the ornaments. “We kept waiting for one month, after which we approached the police.”

Adajan Police Station Inspector M M Diwan said that they were shocked to know that the thief had left a chit.

“The handwriting on the chit seems to be that of a person who is not much educated and the paper used was torn from some student’s notebook,’’ he said. He added that they have questioned the servant but she denied her

involvement.

