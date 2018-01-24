Surat Muslim outfits to hold job fair, 40 companies invited

The eligibility criteria for employment at the job fair is 10th standard and above. The eligibility criteria for employment at the job fair is 10th standard and above.

Mumbai-based organisation Associate Muslim Professionals (AMP) is set to hold its first job fair in Surat on January 27, and has invited youths from every religion and caste to participate in the fair.

AMP, a group of 20 professionals, has been working in the fields of educational training, jobs and career guidance in Maharashtra and other states for the past few years.

Now, the Surat chapter of the organisation has collaborated with the Surat Islam Yatimkhana Society, Progressive Muslim Education Trust and National Career Services, and invited over 40 corporate companies to participate in the job fair.

The eligibility criteria for employment at the job fair is 10th standard and above. Firms from different sectors like insurance, finance, retail, FMCG, BPO etc have been invited. Attempts are being made to create awareness among the unemployed youth in the city regarding the fair.

Aamir Edressy, the president of AMP, said, “We are putting our level best to make this program a grand success. This is our 21st job fair in India. Till now over 21,000 unemployed youths got jobs through our fairs”. “Our teams maintain regular contact with the corporate firms and collect data on their vacancies, after which we organise job fairs. We will assess the response in Surat and conduct similar fairs again in Gujarat,” added Edressy.

AMP Surat chapter member Kasim Bham said, “This job fair is not only for Muslims, any youth irrespective of religion or caste, can approach and participate in the fair.” “The youths should bring their photo identity with necessary certificates and fill the forms on January 27 and on the same day they would be interviewed by the representatives of different corporate companies. The jobs will be given in Surat and not outside the district,” said Bham.

Earlier this month, the AMP had carried out a similar job fair in Mumbai, where over 1,800 candidates participated and about 310 got jobs on the same day.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App