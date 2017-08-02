Surat Municipal Corporation teams to help with Dhanera mop-up

Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner M Thennarasan on Tuesday reached Dhanera in Banaskantha with SMC teams for cleaning the flood affected area in the district. Apart from SMC, officials from Rajkot, Ahmedabad and Vadodara municipal corporations have also arrived to assist in the clean-up.

The SMC has employed over 300 employees from management, technical and cleaning staff in removing the mud off roads and markets. Until now, the clean-up was done only in day shifts, but after the analysis by the commissioner, the work will continue in the night as well. The teams have been equipped with 33 dumpers, 46 JCB machines and 48 tractors.

