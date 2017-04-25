Surat Municipal Corporation: 6 Congress councillors, education board members arrested

Six municipal councillors and members of the Surat Municipal Education Board belonging to Congress were arrested for ‘bursting crackers and creating disturbance at the office of the education board’ but were later released on bail.

The Congress leaders were celebrating the ouster of Hitesh Makhecha from the post of the Board’s administrative officer following allegations of mismanagement of funds. The decision to remove Makhecha from the post was taken during the standing committee meeting of the Surat Municipal Corporation on Saturday. Municipal councillors Dinesh Kachhadia and Aslam Cyclewala and education board members Shafi Jariwala, Natu Patel, Suresh Suhagiya, and two others went to the Surat Municipal Education Board office at Gopipura in the afternoon. They allegedly burst crackers and distributed sweets over Makhecha’s ouster.

The municipal councillors and board members then allegedly removed Makhecha’s nameplate and sprinkled ‘Gangajal’ in the cabin. Police reached the spot and arrested six of them. Cyclewala had left the spot by the time the police reached.

Later, the six Congress leaders were granted bail. “We went to purify the place where Makhecha used to sit. Police turned up and arrested the Congress leaders. We had the right to protest,” said Cyclewala.

Athwalines police inspector J H Dahiya said, “They (the Congress leaders) were burning fire-crackers and creating disturbance at the board office.”

