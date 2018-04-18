Surat: Man kills wife, cuts body into pieces, arrested

Shahnawaz Shaikh, a grocery store owner from Rani Talav area in Surat, has been living in a two-storey house on Parsi Street at Rani Talav with his other wife, Aliya and two children. (Photo for representation) Shahnawaz Shaikh, a grocery store owner from Rani Talav area in Surat, has been living in a two-storey house on Parsi Street at Rani Talav with his other wife, Aliya and two children. (Photo for representation)

A 32-year-old man from Surat was arrested on Tuesday for strangulating his wife and chopping her body into ten parts to dispose it, an idea he picked from crime serials on TV, police said. Shahnawaz Shaikh, a grocery store owner from Rani Talav area in Surat, has been living in a two-storey house on Parsi Street at Rani Talav with his other wife, Aliya and two children. He allegedly murdered a woman, who he claimed to have married and chopped her body into ten parts to dispose it in Bhatena and Magdalla Creeks.

Shaikh said the woman, Zulekha, 32, was a “call girl” whom he had a relationship with and later married in secret. Talking to The Indian Express, police inspector D K Patel at Lalgate in Surat, where a murder case has been registered against Shaikh, said, “According to Shaikh’s statements, Zulekha was blackmailing him to take a house on rent for her and stay with her or else she would disclose their relationship. He got the idea to cut her body and dispose it of at different places, so that he could not be caught, from crime serials. He also poured petrol on her face and burnt it to hide her identity. We have arrested him and he has confessed to his crime. We have recovered all the body parts from different locations.”

A home guard saw Shaikh throwing something into Bhatena creek on Monday and alerted Udhna police station head constable Jayprakash Tiwari. During questioning, Shaikh said he was throwing a newborn from his wife “who was a call girl”. He was then taken to the police station where he was asked to call his wife.

He tried to dodge it. However, later, Shaikh confessed to have murdered Zulekha. He told the police that he had killed Zulekha by strangulating her and later cut her body into ten parts. The case was transferred to Lalgate police station, where a murder case has been registered against Shaikh. During a search at Shaikh’s house, the burnt head of the victim and the left leg, cut into two, was found.

