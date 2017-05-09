Surat: Katargam residents approach civic body, urge action against cattle menace

In the last four days, two incidents of stray cow attack on humans have taken place in Surat’s Katargam. (Source: Express file) In the last four days, two incidents of stray cow attack on humans have taken place in Surat’s Katargam. (Source: Express file)

WITH RECENT incidents of stray cattle attacking people in Surat, people of Katargam area are approaching the civic body to tackle the growing menace. In the last four days, two such incidents of stray cow attacks on humans have occurred.

On Monday afternoon, four-year-old Rajvi Prajapati, a resident of Nandanvan Society at Singhanpur cross road in Katargam area, was playing near her house on the main road, when a cow attacked her. Seeing the little girl, another girl Yashvi raised an alarm, picked up the minor and fled from the spot. The cow chased the girls but they managed to escape after the local residents intervened. Later, the residents complained about the matter to the Surat Municipal Corporation market department.

Earlier too, on May 5, a 38-year-old youth, Dinesh Prajapati, a resident of Rukmaninagar Society, at Bapa Sitaram Chowk in Katargam area, was attacked by a cow. Dinesh was returning back home from a diamond firm at Gotalawadi on his bike, when a stray cow attacked him. The residents tried to scare the cow away but later, attacked the animal with sticks in a bid to rescue Dinesh. He was later shifted to Prannath hospital for treatment. Dinesh had received multiple injuries.

The Nandavan Society and Rukmaninagar Society residents and members from other societies went to Katargam zone office and made representations to the SMC officials to get rid of the stray cattle who are found loitering on the roads.

The cattle squad of the SMC reached the Rukmaninagar Society to catch the stray cow but failed to find the animal and caught some other cows found loitering on roads.

Baldev Prajapati, a resident of Nandanvan society, and a real estate broker, said: “Most of the society residents, especially women and children, fear going out alone. Till now, we have made many complaints to the Katargam zone but still the nuisance of stray cattle persists. There are many cow shelter homes in nearby areas and the cattle owners are very strong and pick up a quarrel with us if we beat up stray cows roaming on the roads. If no stern action is initiated, then we will stage a dharna outside the SMC head office at Muglisara in Surat in the coming days.”

Additional market superintendent of SMC P G Mehta said: “We are regularly carrying out a drive to catch the stray cattle loitering on roads and different residential societies. The menace of cattle is more in different residential societies in Katargam areas, but we are putting in efforts to catch the cattle and impound them. We have found that people give food to stray cows, and this draws them to the residential societies. We have caught the stray cow involved in the attack on Dinesh Prajapati. The cow had been sent to Bhestan area at a cattle shelter centre.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now