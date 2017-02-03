Surat I-T dept sends list of financier’s 248 benami properties to Ahmedabad office

The practice of adding the correct name to the property transacted will bring transparency in the residential markets. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar) The practice of adding the correct name to the property transacted will bring transparency in the residential markets. (Illustration: C R Sasikumar)

The Income Tax department will start the procedure under Benami Transaction (prohibition) Act against Surat millionaire financier Kishor Bhajiyawala. The officials have sent the list of his 248 properties to the initiative officer in Ahmedabad for further procedure. After the announcement of demonetisation last year, the Directorate wing of Surat Income Tax department had carried out raids on Bhajiyawala, a tea and snacks seller, who turned out to be a millionaire financier.

During raids, the officials recovered cash Rs 1 crore in new Rs 2,000 notes. The officials had also found the property documents of around 248 properties located in Surat and its neighbouring areas worth hundreds of crores from his office and residence.

They discovered that Bhajiyawala was operating over 20 bank lockers under his name and the names of his family members in Surat district Co-operative Bank. He also operated many lockers under dummy names. The Enforcement Directorate and the CBI also have started investigations into the case to unearth black money.

Sources in I-T said that after analysing all property documents, the officials had found that many documents were having ownership names of different persons. This includes his in-laws and family members. The I-T officials collected records of this documents from Surat Municipal Corporation and Surat district collectors revenue department.

The IT officials have prepared a list of 248 such documents and sent it to the initiative officer at Income Tax office in Ahmedabad. Sources in I-T department said that the initiative officer will carry out the investigation on the documents received from Surat I-T and will issue notice to Bhajiyawala. If his explanations are not satisfactory, the Initiative officer will carry out the procedure of attachment of the such properties.