Surat Hooch deaths: Police failed to effectively implement anti-liquor rules, says Alpesh Thakor

Days after five people died following consumption of spurious alcohol, OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who is leading an anti-liquor campaign in Gujarat, on Saturday said police have failed to effectively implement the prohibition laws in the state due to which Surat witnessed two hooch incidents in the last six months.

Thakor, convener of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena, threatened protest against BJP and RSS in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh if RSS leader Manmohan Vaidya does not apologise for his remarks on reservation. “He should apologise for giving such statements. We will carry out protest in coming days and it will continue, till he apologises. Such statements cannot be tolerated and if needed we will carry out protest against RSS and BJP in UP elections,” he said.

The OBC leader in the afternoon visited family members of the deceased, and also met Surat police commissioner Satish Sharma to make representations on the behalf of the families of the deceased.

“After my agitation and rallies the state government had come up with stricter prohibition laws, but they have failed in implementing it effectively. The negligence of police is clearly seen in both the hooch tragedies in Surat,” he told reporters.

On the arrested of a revenue clerk, who had purportedly called Deputy CM Nitin Patel posing to be a policeman and complained about the new prohibition rules, Thakor said: “We have come to know that Gopal Italia, who had called the Deputy Chief minister, has been arrested by Ahmedabad police. The step taken by the government is wrong and we condemn it. The state government does not think of the poor people who died due to the consumption of spurious liquor… Over the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor, people belonging to OBCs spread in 10,000 villages will in coming days start making calls to Nitin Patel, and inform about the location where country-made liquor is been sold. If no actions is taken, then Thakor sena will carry out raids.”