Surat: Demonetised currency of Rs 28.68 lakh face value seized

Police have seized demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denomination having a face value of Rs 28.68 lakh from Randher locality in city on Tuesday and detained five persons in this connection. During a routine patrolling, police intercepted two cars near Randher causeway and on checking them, the cops found demonetised currency notes with face value of Rs 28.68 lakh.

Five persons were detained along with a car, an official from Randher police station said. Police seized 3,486 notes of Rs 500 denomination and 1,125 notes of Rs 1,000 denomination, the official said. The detained persons have been identified as Kalpesh Gandhi, Panyalal Bhavsar, Md Waji Malik, Asfaq Unani and Arun Mistry. The seized notes were handed over to the Income Tax department which will carry out further investigation, the official said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now