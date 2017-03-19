Surat: Bus set on fire after controversial video goes viral

After a video of a man purportedly vandalising a statue of B R Ambedkar went viral on Whatsapp groups in Surat, around 100 youths stopped a state transport bus at Pandesara in the city and set it on fire late Saturday evening. The passengers were told to get down from the bus before it was burnt down. Police sources said that the video was of Jharkhand.

The bus was bringing passengers from Navsari and as soon as it reached Pandesara area the group stopped it and asked passengers and driver Surendra Singh to get down. The mob, chanting slogans of Jai Bhim, pelted stones on the bus and then set it afire.

Sources said in the past few days, a video of a person slapping statue of B R Ambedkar went viral on different WhatsApp group. The followers of B R Ambedkar who called themselves Ambedkarvadi had on Saturday afternoon handed memorandum to Surat District collector M S Patel and demanded police complaint into the incident.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in Pandesara area following the incident and they have started picking up suspects in the bus burning incident.

DCP M S Bhambhor said,” The situation is under control and we have intensified patrolling in the area. There were over 100 youths who chanted slogans of Jai Bhim and torched the ST bus. All the passengers and bus driver are safe. After primary investigations, we have found that a video had gone viral on different whatsapp groups, wherein a person is seen slapping statue of BR Ambedkar. This had hurt the sentiments of the people. We are trying to identify the accused and we are also questioning some of the youths.”

