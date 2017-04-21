Surat: Bonanza for diamond merchant’s employees, as each gets free scooter

A Surat-based businessman gifted each of his 125 employees a scooter as increments. (Source: ANI) A Surat-based businessman gifted each of his 125 employees a scooter as increments. (Source: ANI)

Surat-based businessman Laxidas Vekaria gifted his 125 employees a scooter each this year, reported news agency ANI. Each employee was presented a scooter by the diamond seller as an increment for their performance. Vekaria’s generosity is similar to Savjibhai Dholakia’s, who, last year, gifted his employees cars and houses as a bonus. Dholakia, who owns Hare Krishna Exporters in Surat, is known for awarding his best employees every year with lavish gifts.

As a Diwali bonus last year, Vekaria picked 1,665 people who were gifted Fiat Punto cars, houses and gold jewellery. Hare Krishna Exporters posts an annual turnover of Rs 6,000 crore, according to a report in NewsX, and employs nearly 5,500 people.

“We don’t treat diamond polishers as employees but as family members as they hail from the same area from where we belong. We have given them gift as per their performance in the company, Dholakia had told The Indian Express in 2014. “This will help to build competition among the diamond workers in our company and many workers will be motivated by this and they will also fix a target and will achieve it in next year. By such competition the quality of the work in our company will be improved.”

Surat Diamond Association president Dinesh Navadia described the industry as ‘unorganised’, with ‘no uniform policy in the industry interms’. Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) past chairman of Gujarat Region Chandrakant Sanghvi pegged the total business of the industry at USD 20,000 million.

