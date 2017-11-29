BJP’s Suraj Pal Amu, who threatened to behead Deepika Padukone, resigns from party post

Haryana BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu Haryana BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, who had threatened actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Bollywood movie Padmavati, has resigned from the post of party’s Haryana Chief Media Coordinator. The period drama has been facing protests from Shri Rajput Karni Sena for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Suraj Pal Amu had made derogatory remarks against Bhansali, Padukone and actor Ranveer Singh and announced a reward of Rs 10 crore for beheading the actress. Following this, the BJP had issued a show-cause notice to him. Amu, however, remained relentless.

Soon after, the Haryana BJP chief threatened West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying the TMC chief would face a similar fate like Surpanakha if she continued to support Bhansali’s magnum opus. A few days ago, Mamata had tweeted in support of the film, ‘Padmavati’, and termed the controversy surrounding it to be “the calculated plan of a political party to destroy freedom of expression”.

“We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice,” the tweet further read.

On November 28, Amu trained guns at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for not meeting the members of the Shri Rajput Karni Sena even after giving an appointment, in connection with the ‘Padamavati’ row.

On November 25, the Shree Rajput Karni Sena demanded a complete ban on ‘Padmavati’ in Haryana. Khattar had, on November 22, said Haryana will take a decision on permitting screening of film ‘Padmavati’ in the state after it gets clearance from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The movie was due to release December 1 but its producers postponed the release after widespread protests, multiple threats of violence, and a declaration of a ban by the Chief Ministers of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, who are both from the BJP. On November 28, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, too, said that Padmavati would not be allowed to release in the state unless Bhansali cleared his stand on the controversy surrounding the film.

