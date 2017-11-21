Padmavati bounty remark: RSS member since 10, BJP’s Suraj Pal Amu inspired by Mother Teresa

Sanjay Ahuja, a senior functionary of Barala’s office, said Amu has been asked to give an explanation in a week or face disciplinary action. Sanjay Ahuja, a senior functionary of Barala’s office, said Amu has been asked to give an explanation in a week or face disciplinary action.

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala Monday issued a showcause notice to Suraj Pal Amu, media coordinator of the party’s state unit, a day after he offered a reward of Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheads Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and its lead actor Deepika Padukone. Amu was issued the notice for “giving a statement contrary to the party line”.

Sanjay Ahuja, a senior functionary of Barala’s office, said Amu has been asked to give an explanation in a week or face disciplinary action. Amu said he would reply “patiently”, but “is ready to resign from the BJP if the party asks me to do so”.

He told The Indian Express that he respected Padukone for “being a daughter of Hindustan… I won’t speak against any woman as we are fighting for the honour of women. Our struggle will continue until Padmavati is banned.”

Amu counts Mother Teresa as an “inspiration”, and claims that PM Narendra Modi has been a huge influence in his life.

An RSS member since he was 10 years old, the 49-year-old told The Indian Express: “I have been a BJP worker and for 25-26 years, I have learned to walk holding Modiji’s finger.” On his Facebook page, he introduces himself as a social worker. “I am inspired by Mother Teresa and Ramayana and Mahabharata are my favourite books,” he said.

Claiming that his controversial remarks on Sunday were made in a “personal” capacity, he said: “The PM and Home Minister should speak on this subject (Padmavati) because there is a hue and cry over this issue in the entire country.”

Hailing from a Rajput family in Gurgaon’s Sohna town, Amu is a law graduate. During his student days, he was associated with the BJP’s student wing, the ABVP, from 1984 to 1986.

Also Read | Padmavati controversy: A timeline of the hurdles faced by the Deepika Padukone starrer

In political circles, Amu is known to be close to Haryana Sports Minister Anil Vij, who has been vocal in opposing Padmavati’s release. Amu was made the state media coordinator after BJP formed the government in Haryana in 2014.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App