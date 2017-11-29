After threatening Deepika Padukone, BJP’s Suraj Pal Amu now wants to slap Farooq Abdullah at Lal Chowk

Haryana former BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu Haryana former BJP’s chief media coordinator Suraj Pal Amu

Hours after resigning from the post of BJP’s Haryana media chief coordinator, Suraj Pal Amu made another controversial statement saying his dream is to now slap National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Amu, who had threatened actress Deepika Padukone and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali over Bollywood movie Padmavati, resigned from the party’s post on Wednesday. His resignation came a day after the Supreme Court came down heavily on people holding public office for commenting on Padmavati before the CBFC certifying the film

“Now my dream is to slap Farooq Abdullah on Lal Chowk, I challenge him to meet me there,” Amu told ANI.

His comment can be seen in the context of Abdullah’s PoK remark when he said Pakistan-occupied Kashmir belongs to Pakistan. A few days later, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Pakistan was “not weak and was not wearing bangles to allow India to take that part of Jammu and Kashmir under its occupation”. His comment had drawn widespread criticism, with the Anti Terrorist Front India announcing a bounty of Rs 21 lakh prize for cutting his tongue.

READ MORE | Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah

The NC chief had not stopped there. He courted another controversy by daring the Centre to hoist the national flag at Lal Chowk in the heart of Srinagar city before talking about unfurling it in PoK.

“They (Centre and BJP) are talking about raising flag in PoK. I ask them first you go and raise the tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. They can’t even do that here and they are talking about PoK,” he had said. ALSO READ | Hoist national flag in Lal Chowk before PoK: Farooq Abdullah to Centre

“If you don’t like to hear the truth, then live in the untruth. The truth is that (PoK) is not our part and this (J&K) is not their part. That is the truth,” Abdullah said defending his comment that PoK does not belong to India. He was speaking to reporters after paying floral tributes to Congress leader and MP the late G L Dogra on his 30th death anniversary

With PTI inputs

