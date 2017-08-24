Supreme Court’s historic privacy judgment: A lookback at the timeline of the counsel arguments

FILE- In this May 16, 2012 file photo, a man gets his retina scanned as he enrolls for Aadhar, India’s unique identification project in Kolkata, India. India’s top court has ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen of the country (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File) FILE- In this May 16, 2012 file photo, a man gets his retina scanned as he enrolls for Aadhar, India’s unique identification project in Kolkata, India. India’s top court has ruled that the right to privacy is a fundamental right of every citizen of the country (AP Photo/Bikas Das, File)

The Supreme Court on Thursday passed a landmark ruling on the issue of privacy, stating that the right to privacy will be counted as a fundamental right. The bench of nine judges held unanimously that the right to privacy would come under the right to life and liberty (Article 21) and part III of the Constitution. The verdict is expected to have far-reaching consequences on the lives of millions of people.

This is a timeline of the arguments of the counsel between July 19 and August 2 this year when the top court heard the matter in a marathon session.

July 19: Senior advocate Gopal Subramanium initiated the proceedings on the first day of the hearing on the issue of right to privacy before the nine-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J S Khehar. Subramanium said that rights to life and liberty are pre-existing natural rights.

“Now can liberty be at all experienced without privacy. Can liberty be exercised without privacy at least with regard to all the Fundamental Rights of the Constitution,” he questioned. Subramanium referred to the Preamble drawing attention of the court to the words ‘Democratic’ and ‘Republic’ and said that both words had a suppressed meaning of liberty of an individual as reported by Live Law.

The Centre submitted to the Bench that right to privacy is a wholly qualified right and not an absolute right since it covers various aspects of right to life and liberty. Kapil Sibal agreed with the Centre’s views but expressed concern about data furnished to the state being shared by agencies.

Shyam Divan, counsel for the petitioner, referred to the previous chain of judgments that stated right to privacy not being explicitly mentioned in the Constitution and how privacy should be declared as a fundamental right. Arvind Datar too cited landmark judgments on the issue passed in time.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) submitted to the court that a committee of experts led by Justice B.N. Srikrishna had been formed by the Centre to identify issues relating to data protection and to bring about a draft data protection bill.

July 20: On the second day of the hearing, the Bench was conflicted in defining privacy as a right and observed that privacy had its limitations. The apex court further stated that right to privacy was not absolute and in order to recognise right to privacy as a definite right, they would first have to define it.

During the course of the arguments, Arvind Datar and Anand Grover said that fundamental rights mentioned in the Constitution should be given a wider interpretation with the changing time and situations. They termed right to privacy as a right central to Article 21. Grover further mentioned the Kharak Singh case as a landmark judgment on the issue of privacy and how the same court had upheld privacy as an integral part of the Constitution.

Divan also raised his concern on the privacy of an individual living in the present time, which is internet-centric.

July 27: Representing the Centre, Attorney General K K Venugopal submitted to the court that right to privacy cannot be claimed if each and every aspect of the same is existing and protected in the public domain. He further stated that right to privacy could only fall under Article 21 and not exist separately as stated by Live Law.

Venugopal questioned how in case of the census, voter ID registration and passport where data of individuals are found in the public domain not a concern. On this note, the Centre concluded its arguments on the issue.

August 2, 2017: After hearing all the counsels for an hour, the bench of nine judges concluded the hearing on the issue of privacy and reserved the order.

Gopal Subramanium brought to the court’s notice the time when a state of Emergency was applied in the country and how citizens then did not enjoy the right to privacy and liberty.

Whereas, Divan termed privacy as personal freedom and how privacy is sharing bodily integrity and surveillance.

