Supreme Court’s landmark verdict on privacy: 5 key points to note

The Supreme Court’s nine-member Constitution bench, in a landmark verdict, has ruled that privacy will now be counted as a fundamental right. The ruling, that will have a huge impact on the lives of millions of Indians, came in response to a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes. The verdict was reserved after hearing marathon arguments for six days over a period of three weeks, during which submissions were advanced in favour and against the inclusion of the right to privacy as a fundamental right.

Here are five key points about today’s judgment:

* Right to privacy is now a fundamental right under Article 21 and intrinsic to Part III of the Constitution. Article 21 guarantees the right to life and liberty as inviolable fundamental rights.

* All the nine judges of the Supreme Court arrived at the same conclusion — though through different but concurring judgments. Before pronouncing the judgment, CJI J S Khehar said that some of the judges have authored different orders.

* The two earlier Supreme Court verdicts — in the 1954 M.P. Sharma case (eight-judge bench) and the 1962 Kharak Singh case (six-judge bench) — that had held right to privacy is not protected under the Constitution stand overruled.

* Validity of sharing information under the Aadhaar Act will now be referred to a smaller bench.

* The judgment will have a bearing on law criminalising homosexuality. There is also a possibility of a review of ban imposed on consumption of beef in several states and alcohol prohibition as well.

