Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq: For army of activists, Muslim organisations, a sense of relief

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) welcomed the Supreme Court judgment has held that triple talaq is arbitrary and unconstitutional. (File) The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) welcomed the Supreme Court judgment has held that triple talaq is arbitrary and unconstitutional. (File)

At Muslim Satyashodhak Mandal, Tamanna Inamdar cannot stop attending the number of calls greeting each other on the historic SC verdict which declared triple talaq as unconstitutional. “On an average, we deal with 20 cases related to triple talaq every six months. Imagine the sense of relief now,” says Inamdar.

“There is not a single person in the community who is not happy today,” Inamdar said as she narrated cases where triple talaq was given to a woman via WhatsApp or an SMS. “When we appealed to the cleric on the manner in which this triple talaq was forced upon the women, they used to validate it and even argue how else could it have been given. Should the talaq be given during a shayari or ghazal programme? They would taunt,” Inamdar recalled.

“Is marriage a joke that the man can just say talaq thrice and end it all,” Razia Patel, chairperson of Rachana Vikas Trust, said while welcoming the SC ruling. This was a long-pending decision and now it remains to be seen how soon the Parliament can enact a law. Patel, however, feels that it is not only legal lacunae that has been filled, but there is a need to ensure social justice towards the oppressed Muslim women.

Former president of Muslim Satyashodak Samaj, 82-year-old Syed bhai, said that in all these years, there was never a more welcome judgment. “The voice of only Muslim men has been heard so far, but this is truly appropriate that Muslim women can now get their due,” he said. Syed bhai, who has been strongly advocating social reforms in the Muslim community, said that late Hamid Dalwai and his wife Mehrunnisa would have been truly happy today as they had played a key role in ending this practice of triple talaq.

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) welcomed the Supreme Court judgment has held that triple talaq is arbitrary and unconstitutional. Malini Bhattacharya, president, AIDWA, however, said in a statement issued on Tuesday that AIDWA did not agree with the viewpoint of the minority judgment by the Chief Justice Khehar (writing for himself and Justice Abdul Nazeer), which stays the practice of instant triple talaq for an initial period of six months and directs the government to legislate on this aspect.

“AIDWA has always opposed the government’s attempt to propagate a Uniform Civil Code and feels that the present regime may use the minority judgment to further promote the Uniform Civil Code and target the Muslim community. This government is not interested in gender-just laws for any community and cannot be relied upon to bring in a law to genuinely protect the interests of women,” the AIDWA has asserted.

Meanwhile, the central office of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said that the SC ruling accords protection to Muslim Personal Law. This is a huge victory for us as the judgment vindicates our stand and ensures the fundamental right of citizens to profess and practise their religious beliefs, the AIMPLB said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App