SC verdict on Cauvery river water dispute: Police deployed across Chennai, Bengaluru to ensure law and order

Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery river water sharing dispute: Karnataka to release 404.25 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu (Express/File) Supreme Court verdict on Cauvery river water sharing dispute: Karnataka to release 404.25 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu (Express/File)

The Supreme Court on Friday ordered Karnataka to release 404.25 thousand million cubic (TMC) of water from the Cauvery river to Tamil Nadu, as against the 419 TMC previously allocated by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007. Pronouncing its verdict in the Cauvery river water-sharing dispute, the apex court awarded Karnataka an additional 14.75 TMC above the tribunal’s previous allocation of 270 TMC. Kerala will continue to receive 30 TMC and Puducherry seven TMC from the river.

Ahead of the verdict, security was heightened across Tamil Nadu and in Karnataka in anticipation of protests. State transport bus services between the two states were reportedly halted, or re-routed through Andhra Pradesh. Police personnel were deployed in Chennai and in towns along the Karnataka border to maintain law and order. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner had said 15,000 personnel will be deployed across the city, a day before the verdict, reported PTI. Read: What is the Cauvery water dispute?

Follow LIVE UPDATES here

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd