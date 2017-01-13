What’s the big deal if budget presented on Feb 1, which law violated? SC asks PIL petitioner

The Supreme Court said at present it doesn’t find any provision in support of plea asking for a delay in Union Budget presentation. (Representational) The Supreme Court said at present it doesn’t find any provision in support of plea asking for a delay in Union Budget presentation. (Representational)

The Supreme Court on Friday refrained from admitting PIL against the Centre’s decision to present Union Budget on February 1. Deferring the PIL hearing to January 20, the apex court sought material and legal provisions that bars presentation of budget before assembly elections were over in five states. “What’s the big deal if budget is presented on February 1 instead of March 1? Which law is violated by this?” the top court asked the PIL petitioner Manohar Lal Sharma. The bench also said that at present it doesn’t find any provision in support of plea.

In December last year, the court refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the advocate in which he demanded that the budget be presented in March. Sharma had claimed that due to upcoming assembly elections, people would be facing a lot of problem.

Earlier, the Cabinet Secretariat had also written to the Election Commission which had asked it to respond to a representation by opposition parties urging the poll panel to make the government postpone the budget till assembly polls are over. It had also said that the advancing of budget presentation was necessary as it would ensure that all budgetary provisions are allocated to different sectors from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal.

