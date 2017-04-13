Supreme Court to pass judgment on BS-III vehicle sale ban today

According to information with the apex court, auto companies have a stock of about 8.24 lakh BS-III vehicles. (PTI Photo) According to information with the apex court, auto companies have a stock of about 8.24 lakh BS-III vehicles. (PTI Photo)

The Supreme Court is set to decide on the BS-III vehicle ban on Thursday. The apex court had, on March 29 this year, banned the sale of BS-III category vehicles from April 1 due to concerns on vehicular emission. “The health of people is far, far more important than the commercial interests of manufacturers,” the SC had maintained, setting aside appeals by auto companies to allow them time to sell off existing stock. The bench, comprising of justices Madan B Lokur and Deepak Gupta, had refused to take into consideration the central government’s appeal in favour of auto makers allowing them to sell the existing 8.24 lakh BS-III vehicles in stock.

“The number of such vehicles may be small compared to the overall number of vehicles in the country but the health of people is far, far more important than the commercial interests of manufacturers or the loss that they are likely to suffer in respect of the so-called small number of such vehicles,” the bench had said.

The bench said the automakers already had knowledge of the BS-IV emission norms, set to be applied from April 1, 2017, and should have undertaken production with that time frame in mind.

However, granting relief to owners and buyers of BS-III vehicles purchased up to April 1, 2017, the bench had clarified that such automobiles would be entitled to due registration rights from concerned authorities if they show proof that the vehicle “has already been sold on or before March, 31, 2017”.

