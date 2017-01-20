Supreme Court to look into grievance of Tripura High Court Chief Justice

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine the grievance of Chief Justice of Tripura High Court seeking to transfer some cases to other high courts in the eventuality of recusal by one of the three judges there from hearing a particular matter. (Source: Express Photo) The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine the grievance of Chief Justice of Tripura High Court seeking to transfer some cases to other high courts in the eventuality of recusal by one of the three judges there from hearing a particular matter. (Source: Express Photo)

The Supreme Court on Friday decided to examine the grievance of Chief Justice of Tripura High Court seeking to transfer some cases to other high courts in the eventuality of recusal by one of the three judges there from hearing a particular matter. The Tripura High Court at Agartala, which was established on March 23, 2013, has a sanctioned strength of four judges, including the Chief Justice, and currently there are three sitting judges.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar, which took suo motu cognisance of the letter written by Tripura High Court Chief Justice T Vaiphei, issued notice to the Centre and sought assistance of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi in the matter. It was submitted in the letter that recusal of anyone of the judges causes a burden on the other two judges.

The apex court bench, also comprising Justice D Y Chandrachud, was apprised that in case of conflict of interest, the concerned judge cannot recuse himself as there is one division bench and one single judge bench there.