SC to hear plea today on implementation, enhancement of student safety in schools

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a public interest litigation (PIL) on the implementation of current rules and recommendations for security and welfare of students in schools across the country. The apex court agreed on Tuesday to hold the hearing on a plea put in by Supreme Court advocates Abha Sharma and Sangeeta Bharti.

A bench of the apex court, comprising of CJI Dipak Misra and Justices Amitava Roy and AM Khanvilkar, said that a notice on a similar plea, which had been filed by the father of seven-year-old Pradhyman Thakur who was found murdered inside the premises of Ryan International School in Gurugram, had been already been issued. In addition to enforcement of existing directions, the PIL by the apex court lawyers has also recommended added guidelines to help make sure that the liability of students’ safety, right from the time the students step into the school bus, falls on the institution itself.

On Monday, the SC had furnished a notice to the Central government, the Haryana police, the CBSE and the CBI over a plea filed by the father of the victim which sought an investigation into the matter by the bureau.

On September 8, a student of the Ryan International School in Gurugram, studying in Class 2, was found murdered in the restroom facility of the campus with his throat slit. One of the bus conductors working with the school, 42-year-old Ashok Kumar, has been arrested in connection with the murder. Further investigations are on to ascertain exact details of the case.

