Supreme Court to hear plea to bring CBI under ambit of RTI on February 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation.(Representational Image) The Central Bureau of Investigation.(Representational Image)

The Supreme Court will hear on February 6 a petition challenging the Union government’s 2011 decision to keep the CBI out of the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud posted the matter for final hearing after the parties said they need time to make their submission.

Advocate Ajay Agrawal, who filed the petition, has alleged that the government had issued the notification in 2011 “solely to scuttle the RTI appeal pending before the Chief Information Commissioner in regard to the Bofors case in which order was passed by the CIC directing the CBI to provide the requisite papers to the petitioner”. Agrawal, who unsuccessfully contested from Rae Bareli in 2014, has sought quashing of the Centre’s June 9, 2011 notification.

