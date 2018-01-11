Supreme Court to hear plea seeking probe into Judge Loya’s death

Justice B H Loya Justice B H Loya

The Supreme Court is likely to hear Friday a petition seeking probe into the death of former sessions court judge Brijgopal Loya. The plea was mentioned before a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra which agreed to take it up tomorrow.

At the time of his death, Loya was presiding over the CBI court hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case. He died of cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, according to hospital records, a day after he attended the wedding ceremony and reception of the daughter of fellow Judge Sapna Josh.

On Monday, the Bombay Lawyers’ Association moved the Bombay High Court seeking an independent inquiry to probe the circumstances which led to his death.

The division bench of Justices S C Dhamadhikari and Bharati Dangre agreed to hear the matter on January 23.

In 2017, the Caravan reported that Loya’s family members claimed that the 48-year-old’s death was suspicious. Relying on a report in the Caravan Magazine, joined as a respondent in the PIL, the lawyers’ association contended that the news report that quoted members of Loya’s family, claiming he was under tremendous pressure while he presided over the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

