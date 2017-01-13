Supreme Court to hear plea seeking postponement of Budget

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to to give an urgent hearing to the plea seeking deferral of Union Budget. (Express Archive Photo/Ravi Kanojia) The Supreme Court had earlier refused to to give an urgent hearing to the plea seeking deferral of Union Budget. (Express Archive Photo/Ravi Kanojia)

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea seeking intervention for postponing the Union Budget presentation after March once the assembly elections in five states are over. The plea filed by Manohar Lal Sharma claimed that due to upcoming assembly elections, people will be facing a lot of problem. In December last year, the apex court refused to give an urgent hearing to a plea filed by the advocate in which he demanded that the budget be presented in March.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar said they would hear the matter in due course of time.

“I have mentioned the matter before the bench of the apex court seeking postponing of the annual budget to be presented by the government in view of impending assembly polls,” Sharma told ANI. “The apex court, however, said they would hear the matter on due course of time,” said Sharma.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretariat wrote to the Election Commission which had asked it to respond to a representation by opposition parties urging the poll panel to make the government postpone the budget till assembly polls are over.

The government is learnt to have described the Union Budget as an annual constitutional exercise covering the entire country and not just a few states, an apparent rebuttal of the opposition charge that the budget will be used to woo voters in the poll-bound states.

It has also said that the advancing of budget presentation was necessary as it would ensure that all budgetary provisions are allocated to different sectors from April 1, the beginning of the new fiscal.

— (With PTI inputs)