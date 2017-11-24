Supreme Court to hear plea on measures to curb air pollution on December 1

Supreme Court (File photo) Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court today said it would hear on December 1 a plea seeking a series of steps to curb air pollution, including a ban on sale, possession and bursting of firecrackers across the country.

The plea, which has also sought a solution on the issue of crop burning which is a major source of air pollution in Delhi-national capital region (NCR), was listed before a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan.

Initially, when the matter was called for hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner sought a pass over which was granted by the bench.

Later when the matter was taken up for hearing, one of the lawyers again sought a pass over after which Justice Sikri said the plea would be heard next week.

“Is there any urgency? We can have it next week on Friday,” the bench told advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, who appeared for the petitioner.

Besides seeking a ban on firecrackers across the country, the petitioner has also sought directions to have environment friendly vehicles and implementation of regulations on clean fuel and construction.

The apex court had on October 9 said that no firecrackers would be sold in Delhi-NCR during Diwali this year while banning its sale till November 1.

It had said that its earlier order, temporarily lifting the stay and permitting sale of firecrackers, would be made effective only from November 1.

The top court, in its October 9 order, had said the November 11, 2016 order suspending the licences “should be given one chance to test itself” to see if there would be a positive effect of this, particularly during Diwali.

The court, in its last year’s direction, had suspended all licenses which permits sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of NCR till further orders.

